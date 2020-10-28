Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Air Lease during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Air Lease by 30.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 32,380 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $612,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.00. Air Lease Corp has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $49.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $521.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.65 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 28.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease Corp will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.79%.

AL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.