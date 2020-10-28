Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 158.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 18.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,179 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Hub Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $805,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 108,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hub Group by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUBG. Stephens raised their price target on Hub Group from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Hub Group from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of HUBG opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.37. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $779.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $317,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,347,466.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

