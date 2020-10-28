Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $34,000 Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 62.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth $224,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $168,903. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. TheStreet downgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.77.

NYSE:AIG opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. American International Group Inc has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

