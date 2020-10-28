Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,729 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,729 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.3% of Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 131.6% in the third quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,529,000 after acquiring an additional 51,637 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.3% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

JNJ stock opened at $143.15 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $376.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

