Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stock Position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 107.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ASGN were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASGN by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ASGN in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ASGN by 89.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ASGN by 68.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get ASGN alerts:

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 4,000 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $293,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arshad Matin sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $164,677.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,964 shares in the company, valued at $663,502.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,997 shares of company stock worth $8,283,884. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.34. ASGN Inc has a 52 week low of $29.04 and a 52 week high of $74.85.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $936.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.82 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

ASGN Profile

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.