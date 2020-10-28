Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 380 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1,085.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Davis Selected Advisers raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,159,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,436,000 after acquiring an additional 165,038 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,742,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,252,000 after purchasing an additional 314,044 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,163,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,593,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 128.4% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,040,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,464 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,942,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,554,000 after purchasing an additional 358,980 shares during the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 13,784 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $1,075,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 5,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.11, for a total value of $395,585.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on COF. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $86.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.66.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $74.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.87. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.