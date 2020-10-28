Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 92 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KWR opened at $191.58 on Wednesday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12-month low of $108.14 and a 12-month high of $208.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -97.25 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $187.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.98.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Quaker Chemical had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Mark Douglas sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $257,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Berquist sold 3,848 shares of Quaker Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $777,372.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,300.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,049,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

