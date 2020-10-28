Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,057 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIG. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1,057.3% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 112,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 102,652 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in American International Group by 21.9% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 140,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 63,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in American International Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 137,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

AIG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.77.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $31.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. American International Group Inc has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a negative net margin of 9.46% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.