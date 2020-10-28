Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 3.4% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total value of $2,478,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,872.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

