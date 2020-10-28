Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,872.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

