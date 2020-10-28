Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,872.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Several analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.
In other Amazon.com news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Read More: What are municipal bonds?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.