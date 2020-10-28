Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $211,000 Position in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 1-year low of $4.48 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -249.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.74.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $14.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.07.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $48,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 10,221,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,948,650.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 8,680 shares of company stock valued at $85,283. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

