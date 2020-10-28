Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 2,100 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 15.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 10,793 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,086,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,125,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 65,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,215,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,565,000 after buying an additional 514,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 870.0% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 97,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 87,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.86.

Shares of PFG stock opened at $39.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.31 and a twelve month high of $57.16.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.62). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

