First National Corp MA ADV Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMZN. Cowen boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,169.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,872.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.