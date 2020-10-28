Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 3.4% of Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.3% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $220,411,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMZN. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,169.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,872.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.