Field & Main Bank Decreases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.3% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2,872.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

