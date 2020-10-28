Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Trading 6.9% Higher

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.61 and last traded at C$3.39. 1,925,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 3,484,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.17.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSE. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.09.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.55) by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.79 billion. Analysts anticipate that Husky Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

