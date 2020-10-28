Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Webster Bank N. A.’s 4th Largest Position

Webster Bank N. A. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,560 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.7% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. DRH Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. DRH Investments Inc. now owns 6,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 88,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $275,606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,541,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 13.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $16,831,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,775.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3,169.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,872.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

