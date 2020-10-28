Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,042,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 target price (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up previously from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,169.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,872.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

