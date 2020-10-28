Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after buying an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after acquiring an additional 704,255 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,303,045,000 after acquiring an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,552,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 target price (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective (up from $3,680.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,872.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

