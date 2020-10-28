Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 87 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,411,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,764,000. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,029,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,573,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,500.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,872.46. The stock has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.