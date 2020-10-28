Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,039 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.4% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $37,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3,169.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,872.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

