Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,872 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.3% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $94,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,897,834,000 after purchasing an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,174.18, for a total transaction of $3,809,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $31,741,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,500.50.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,169.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,872.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

