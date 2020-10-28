CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $58.41 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.6% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $58,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after acquiring an additional 212,006 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,459,236,000 after purchasing an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,922,215 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,303,045,000 after purchasing an additional 36,764 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,673,551 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,617,026,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,650,329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,552,963,000 after buying an additional 31,015 shares in the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $4,369,386.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,370,690.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Edward Jones reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,600.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3,860.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3,169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,872.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

