Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Oct 28th, 2020

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th. Analysts expect Amazon.com to post earnings of $7.27 per share for the quarter. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2020
Individual that wish to listen to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $32 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200 day moving average of $2,872.46.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,675.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $4,075.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total value of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 826 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 102,815 shares of company stock worth $324,095,003. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Earnings History for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Latest News

