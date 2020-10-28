NEXT Financial Group Inc Takes Position in Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.2% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 153,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 30.0% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 177,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Westrock by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 30,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Westrock from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Westrock from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Westrock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Westrock from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.84. Westrock Co has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $44.39.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. Westrock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

