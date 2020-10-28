Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Acquired by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after buying an additional 41,652 shares during the period. AXA increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $445,572,000 after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,656,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,700.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,730.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,872.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

