Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,657 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 18.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,516,147 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,459,236,000 after buying an additional 704,255 shares during the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,044,131,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 684,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,858,320,000 after purchasing an additional 337,591 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,162 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $251,500,000 after purchasing an additional 263,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares during the last quarter. 57.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,304.28, for a total transaction of $2,478,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $33,042,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2,872.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Amazon.com from $2,625.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target (up previously from $3,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Amazon.com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,500.50.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

