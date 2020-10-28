Venture Visionary Partners LLC Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,196 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.5% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 973,388 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,897,834,000 after acquiring an additional 41,652 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 228,531 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $445,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 11,112 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,656,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 8 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,173.12, for a total transaction of $926,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,930,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,280.00 to $3,560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,500.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,872.46. The company has a market cap of $1,646.09 billion, a PE ratio of 126.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The company had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

