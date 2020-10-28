Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Epiq Partners LLC

Epiq Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 547 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,411,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,764,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,300.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $2,850.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,500.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,286.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1,646.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,169.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,872.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 31.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total value of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,944,270,003.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 8 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3,208.60 per share, with a total value of $25,668.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,303.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,815 shares of company stock valued at $324,095,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

