Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT Raised to $20.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BLMN. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America raised Bloomin’ Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $14.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.76. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $24.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 30.68% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 306.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 260.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 972.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 134.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

