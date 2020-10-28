Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 1,741 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 8.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 280,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 22,727 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 329,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 27,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 769,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,774,000 after buying an additional 74,303 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 127,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $134.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.77 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 68.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

