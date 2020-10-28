SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lowered to “Buy” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. Argus increased their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. BNP Paribas cut SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.77.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day moving average of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in SAP by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 24,261 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

