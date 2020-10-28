SAP (NYSE:SAP) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, July 20th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. SAP has a 52-week low of $90.89 and a 52-week high of $169.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.94 and its 200-day moving average is $143.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. SAP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in SAP by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148,278 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $720,758,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 23.2% during the second quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,186,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $166,067,000 after purchasing an additional 223,416 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP by 2.7% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,938,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,111,368,000 after purchasing an additional 209,955 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SAP by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 507,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 205,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $24,975,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.