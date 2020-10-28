SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on SAP from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE SAP opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.68. SAP has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $169.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.