SAP (NYSE:SAP) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on SAP from $170.00 to $127.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered SAP to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, July 10th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on SAP from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.77.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. SAP has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $169.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.68.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in SAP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SAP by 132.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.