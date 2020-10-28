Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 22.4% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 3.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 74.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 32,693 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in MasTec by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of MasTec from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on MasTec from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on MasTec from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MasTec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. MasTec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

NYSE MTZ opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $22.51 and a one year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average is $41.63.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. MasTec had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

See Also: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.