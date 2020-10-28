Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,847,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,178,000 after purchasing an additional 199,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,449,000 after buying an additional 37,190 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,595,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,172,000 after buying an additional 42,511 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 661.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 917,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,410,000 after acquiring an additional 797,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,324,000 after acquiring an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $72.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average of $53.13.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business had revenue of $682.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SIGI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine cut Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.