Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Analysts at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

