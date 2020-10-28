Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) Shares Up 23.7% Following Analyst Upgrade

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) shares shot up 23.7% during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$43.50. The company traded as high as C$44.12 and last traded at C$44.03. 518,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 211,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.58.

MIC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.50 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.60. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 9.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.35. The business had revenue of C$172.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$169.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Genworth MI Canada Inc will post 4.4600002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

