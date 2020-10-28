Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CATB. HC Wainwright downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.10.

CATB stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). On average, research analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATB. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 1,233,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. 41.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, an oral small molecule that inhibits nuclear factor kappa-light-chain-enhancer of activated B cells, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

