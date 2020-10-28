Wedbush Securities Inc. Invests $43,000 in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Athersys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 28.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO William Lehmann, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 510,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,471. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Dawson James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

ATHX stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Athersys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of -1.73.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

