Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Shares Gap Up to $7.86

Shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.86, but opened at $9.06. Globus Maritime shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 376 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $461,000.00, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.64.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 347.23% and a negative return on equity of 120.30%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,776,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000. Globus Maritime makes up 0.3% of Sabby Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned 74.44% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBS)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

