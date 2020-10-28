Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS) Shares Up 32.7%

Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS)’s stock price shot up 32.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65. 80,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average session volume of 48,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a market cap of $16.61 million and a P/E ratio of -16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.65.

About Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) (CVE:NTS)

Nanotech Security Corp. researches, creates, and produces nano-optic structures and color shifting materials for authentication and brand enhancement applications in Canada and internationally. The company offers currency authentication products, such as security foils and stripes under the KolourDepth and M2 names; and colour-shifting foils and threads under the LumaChrome name for banknotes and government IDs.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanotech Security Corp. (NTS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.