Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Augustine Asset Management Inc.

Augustine Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,265 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 8.6% of Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Augustine Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. XXEC Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at about $8,180,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 80,731 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $213.25 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $232.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,612.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.21.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

