American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Shares Gap Down to $15.08

Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.08, but opened at $14.00. American Outdoor Brands shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 25 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on American Outdoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands news, CFO Hugh Andrew Fulmer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $132,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,707 shares in the company, valued at $486,734.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

