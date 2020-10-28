Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ASO has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.58.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ ASO opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $15.71.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

Read More: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.