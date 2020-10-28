Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases New Stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNR. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth $56,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the third quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in New Senior Investment Group during the second quarter worth $88,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Colliers Secur. assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Colliers Securities assumed coverage on New Senior Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Senior Investment Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.85.

SNR opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $322.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.14.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. New Senior Investment Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

