Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $282.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $316.00 to $282.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s current price.

BIIB has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.54.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $255.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.18 and its 200 day moving average is $287.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 52-week low of $254.93 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 33.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

