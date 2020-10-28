Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) PT Raised to $21.00

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the stock’s current price.

CZNC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citizens & Northern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Citizens & Northern stock opened at $17.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $273.46 million, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.19. Citizens & Northern has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $29.06.

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Citizens & Northern had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $19.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.85 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citizens & Northern will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,322.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 5,886 shares of company stock worth $99,493 in the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 258,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Citizens & Northern by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

