Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,070 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of DaVita worth $6,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in DaVita by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVA opened at $89.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.96. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.75 and a 1 year high of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.18.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.65. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

